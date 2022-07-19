Firefighters extinguish blaze at Falmouth diner

The first arriving firefighting companies quickly put out the blaze, authorities said.

Just before 5:00 a.m., a passerby called to report a rooftop fire at Betsy’s Diner, located at 457 Main St., the fire department said.

The damage was confined to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning ductwork and the rubber roof membrane, fire officials said. There was only smoke and water damage to the interior of the restaurant, according to the statement.

The owner of Betsy’s Diner, Kaz Keuchkarian, said he hopes to be able to reopen the restaurant by Friday or Saturday. Before then, the diner will be cleaned professionally and both a health and fire inspector will ensure that it is safe and ready for customers again, he said.

“This is our livelihood, my staff’s livelihood, our family’s livelihood,” Keuchkarian said. “We were lucky enough that we have the opportunity to be able to put these steps in order to get opened relatively quickly.”

Keuchkarian’s restaurant relies heavily on summer visitors, so it is important to get the business running again, he said.

“We look forward to this time of year all year long,” Keuchkarian said.

Keuchkarian said he appreciates all of the support from Falmouth residents, adding many people have called or stopped by the restaurant to offer help.

“I’m grateful that no one was hurt. Now, it’s just a matter of taking care of steps to get her back in the race again,” Keuchkarian said, affectionately referring to his diner.

