Five firefighters injured in East Boston blaze

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated July 19, 2022, 1 hour ago
Crews are responding to a five-alarm blaze in East Boston on Princeton Street.Boston Fire Department

Five firefighters were injured Tuesday as a five-alarm blaze tore into three triple-decker homes in East Boston.

Shortly before 7 p.m., crews were battling fire on all three floors of 316 Princeton St., as well as two neighboring homes, fire officials said.

All the residents were able to get out of the building, officials said. The injured firefighters were treated for minor injuries and four other firefighters were evaluated “but remained at the scene,” officials said.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the home; a fourth alarm was ordered within minutes.


Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

