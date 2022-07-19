Five firefighters injured in East Boston blaze

Five firefighters were injured Tuesday as a five-alarm blaze tore into three triple-decker homes in East Boston.
Shortly before 7 p.m., crews were battling fire on all three floors of 316 Princeton St., as well as two neighboring homes, fire officials said.
All the residents were able to get out of the building, officials said. The injured firefighters were treated for minor injuries and four other firefighters were evaluated “but remained at the scene,” officials said.
Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the home; a fourth alarm was ordered within minutes.
3- 3decker homes in E. Boston affected by now 5alarm fire. Exposures # 314 & 318 with 316 main fire building. Searches have been negative, all residents are out. pic.twitter.com/6hM0aHqBZX— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2022
Smoke showing upon arrival in E Boston 4th alarm ordered within minutes pic.twitter.com/PjHdGapm93— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2022
All companies working hard. First few alarm companies are in need of major rehab at 5 alarm on aPrinceton St pic.twitter.com/ZAhEV7POqv— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2022
