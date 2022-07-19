Five firefighters injured in East Boston blaze

Shortly before 7 p.m., crews were battling fire on all three floors of 316 Princeton St., as well as two neighboring homes, fire officials said.

Five firefighters were injured Tuesday as a five-alarm blaze tore into three triple-decker homes in East Boston.

Crews are responding to a five-alarm blaze in East Boston on Princeton Street.

All the residents were able to get out of the building, officials said. The injured firefighters were treated for minor injuries and four other firefighters were evaluated “but remained at the scene,” officials said.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the home; a fourth alarm was ordered within minutes.





