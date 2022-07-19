Four juveniles arrested in connection with murder of Weymouth High football player

Paul, 17, was shot on Feb. 15 in the Germantown neighborhood after he allegedly sold some teens honeydew-flavored THC bars, but then discovered he had been given counterfeit money, according to court papers. When Paul chased the teens down, he was shot and fatally injured, investigators said.

Four juveniles were arrested Tuesday on charges connected to the murder of Weymouth High School football player Nathan Paul in Quincy in a homicide authorities have alleged grew out of a botched drug rip-off where counterfeit money was used.

Authorities said at least six teens were involved and have previously charged two older teenagers, 18-year-old Jaivon J. Harris and 18-year-old Keniel Diaz-Romero, with murder. The four juveniles were taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in the juvenile session in Quincy District Court Tuesday, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

“The defendants face charges connected to the alleged larceny from Mr. Paul and the use of counterfeit US currency in that larceny,” Morrissey’s office said in the statement. One of the juveniles is also charged with accessory after the fact of murder “for alleged behavior following the shooting,” prosecutors said.

Juvenile courts are closed to the public and the names of juvenile defendants cannot be disclosed under state law.

Paul was a well-known student with a “contagious smile” and “the sweetest soul” at the high school where he was on the football team along with his older brother, the Globe has reported.

Weymouth High School football coach T.J. Byrne memorialized Paul in a recent Facebook post.

“In what has become all too common in today’s society, we grieve the loss of another, promising young man. We were fortunate to have Nathan as a part of our team over the past four years,’’ Byrne posted on social media. “He was a gentleman and a pleasure to be around these past four years.”

The family of Harris have questioned why the four juveniles, who were identified by law enforcement shortly after the shooting, have remained free while he was being kept in isolation, held without bail at Norfolk County Jail.

Harris, who has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, is scheduled to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on Friday. He is in custody after pleading not guilty in Quincy District Court following his arrest Feb. 28 on several charges including murder.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Harris’s mother, Tayla Mayo, has questioned why her son, the only teenager allegedly involved in the homicide who is Black, also was the only suspect in custody. “It’s supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, but it seems like because Jaivon is 18 and he’s Black, they’re just going to stamp the guilty on him and move on to the next case,’’ she told the Globe last month.

Authorities allege Harris yelled “Shoot him!” when Paul tried to hit the group with his SUV. However, Harris is not charged with firing a gun during the incident but is charged as a joint venturer with the alleged shooting.

The second older teen, Diaz-Romero, is the alleged triggerman and is believed by law enforcement to have fled to Puerto Rico. Morrissey’s office said police are actively searching for Diaz-Romero with the intent to prosecute him for first-degree murder.





