Heat wave to hit region, temperatures in 90s this week, forecasters say

“Be sure to stay hydrated and look out for one another!” forecasters Tweeted Tuesday.

There is some advice from the National Weather Service Tuesday morning as the region slowly moves toward a days-long heat wave with temperatures in the 90s.

The cautionary words accompanied weather forecasts showing temperatures across Massachusetts on Tuesday will be in the 90s including a projected high of 96 degrees in Boston.

“Expect multiple days in the 90s away from the coast, and with that our first heat wave of the season,” forecasters wrote.

That’s the actual temperature, not the heat index, which is the hot weather equivalent of winter’s wind chill. And, the weather service says, temperatures in the 90s will occur daily at least until Saturday.

“Heat and humidity will persist through the week and into next weekend with the most oppressive conditions Wednesday and Thursday,’' forecasters wrote Tuesday. “Summer has returned with a vengeance, and appears here to stay at least through the end of July.”

A heat advisory for most of Massachusetts - excluding Cape Cod and north-central and Western Massachusetts - was issued for this Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m. Most of Rhode Island will also fall under the blanket of heat, forecasters wrote.

By day’s end, the heat index could climb to 102 degrees in some communities, forecasters wrote.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” forecasters wrote.

On Thursday, the cumulative impact of high temperatures and high dew points may combine to generate “strong to severe thunderstorms: for parts of the region, forecasters wrote.

Nighttime won’t offer much in the way of relief, forecasters wrote.

“Elevated dew points and overnight lows to struggle to dip much below 70, if at all,” forecasters wrote.

The hot weather is currently projected to last into Saturday, but cooler weather means temperatures drop into 80s, forecasters wrote.





