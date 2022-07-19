fb-pixel Skip to main content
GUN LAWS

How does the US Supreme Court decision affect gun permits in Rhode Island? Read the guidance here.

According to the state’s attorney general, Rhode Island’s dual concealed carry permitting is constitutional and not impacted by the recent US Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated July 19, 2022, 9 minutes ago
A Smith & Wesson pistol on display at Heritage Gun & Coin in West Warwick, R.I.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued guidance to residents and local police departments advising that the state’s dual concealed carry permitting is both constitutional and not impacted by a recent decision by the US Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court recently struck down a New York concealed handgun law, which loosened a concealed weapon law outside the home. The ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen said the New York law, which required applicants for a permit to carry a concealed weapon outside the home to show a particularized need for self-protection was unconstitutional under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

In the ruling, the the Supreme Court said that Rhode Islanders may be able to access a license which, unlike New York, does not require any showing of need.

“Rhode Island law provides that municipal licensing authorities ‘shall issue’ permits to qualified, suitable applicants who meet certain legal requirements, without a showing of need,” the office of the attorney general said in a statement. “Bruen’s requirement is therefore met by this existing provision of Rhode Island law: every Rhode Islander has access to a permit to carry without having to show need (subject of course to other requirements, such as passing a background check, etc.). That Rhode Island law also provides that the Attorney General may issue permits, in the Attorney General’s discretion, “upon a proper showing need” does not change this outcome.”

Read Neronha’s guidance here.


Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

