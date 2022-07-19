How does the US Supreme Court decision affect gun permits in Rhode Island? Read the guidance here.

The Supreme Court recently struck down a New York concealed handgun law, which loosened a concealed weapon law outside the home. The ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen said the New York law, which required applicants for a permit to carry a concealed weapon outside the home to show a particularized need for self-protection was unconstitutional under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued guidance to residents and local police departments advising that the state’s dual concealed carry permitting is both constitutional and not impacted by a recent decision by the US Supreme Court.

In the ruling, the the Supreme Court said that Rhode Islanders may be able to access a license which, unlike New York, does not require any showing of need.

“Rhode Island law provides that municipal licensing authorities ‘shall issue’ permits to qualified, suitable applicants who meet certain legal requirements, without a showing of need,” the office of the attorney general said in a statement. “Bruen’s requirement is therefore met by this existing provision of Rhode Island law: every Rhode Islander has access to a permit to carry without having to show need (subject of course to other requirements, such as passing a background check, etc.). That Rhode Island law also provides that the Attorney General may issue permits, in the Attorney General’s discretion, “upon a proper showing need” does not change this outcome.”

Read Neronha's guidance here.





