‘It almost felt like there wasn’t enough oxygen.’ Boston company’s workers in London cope with the heat.

“So I’ve been feeling the effects of not having AC here,” she said in a GoTo videoconference.

Kanter, who grew up in Swampscott, said that when she arrived in London in February, her upstairs neighbors told her that an air conditioner was only needed for about three days a year so it wasn’t worth getting one.

Alyssa Kanter, global public relations manager for Boston’s GoTo, said Tuesday that she stepped outside her apartment in the Shepherds Bush area in London to check out the heat, and “it almost felt like there wasn’t enough oxygen.”

At about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday Britain’s national weather service said the provisional temperature at Heathrow Airport had hit 40.2 Celsius (104.4 Fahrenheit). If confirmed, it would be the first time that the temperature in Britain had exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. It was the second day of extraordinary heat and disruptions to public transportation, many offices, and some schools. Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday. Unusual heat has also caused misery in other parts of Europe in recent days, including wildfires in France and Spain.

Stephanie Drumright, the company’s senior manager of global transformation, who has been based in London for about seven years, said in the videoconference from her apartment in the Hackney neighborhood, that the normal weather for the time would feature temperatures in the high 70s to high 80s, with a nice breeze, enticing people to be outside having pints together in beer gardens.

But the weather has caught Londoners off guard. “It’s even hotter than people were expecting, which is intense for sure. It’s quite funny. It seems like just most people are just trying to avoid being outside as much as possible,” she said. “It’s just, it’s a bit sort of shocking. I’d say most people are just sort of like, ‘What do I do with myself?’”

She said people she knows were trading tips and debating how to stay cool in advance of the heat spell, discussing such techniques, for example, as putting your socks in the refrigerator.

She said she had her windows open and a fan on and the heat was dry so it was bearable in the shade. “I’m embracing the heat as much as possible,” said Drumright, 33, who grew up in the Bay Area and went to Bowdoin College in Maine. “And because this is so rare in London, you know, it’s kind of a treat in itself.”

Kanter, 27, said the heat wasn’t bothering her too much. She had dinner with the neighbors Monday night - who have an air conditioner themselves - and was planning to go out Tuesday evening somewhere cool.

“I think I’m pretty used to seasons. And I’m not too fazed by a little heat,” she said.

Asked if the London heat made her miss Boston weather, she reflected, “I think that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me if I wanted to be back in Boston for the weather.”

Boston was heading into its own heat wave Tuesday, with at least five, if not six, days of 90-degree-plus weather ahead.

The British heat wave originated from a sprawling area of high pressure over Western Europe, also known as a heat dome. The heat dome ballooned unusually far north because of a low pressure system west of Portugal, whose circulation pumped in hot air from northern Africa.

In addition to the excessively hot weather in Britain and eastern parts of France on Tuesday, record-challenging heat was also predicted for Belgium, the Netherlands and western Germany.

