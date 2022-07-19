Lifelong Easton resident becomes town’s police chief

Keith Boone, who was recently appointed Easton’s new police chief, was sworn in at the July 11 Select Board meeting at Oliver Ames High School. He succeeds Gary Sullivan, who retired as chief July 8.

A lifelong Easton resident and graduate of Oliver Ames, Boone has been with the police department 20 years. First hired as a special police officer in 2002, he was appointed a full-time officer in 2006, and later promoted to sergeant in 2013 and deputy chief in 2015.

During his career, Boone has held numerous roles within the department, including a defensive tactics instructor, systems administrator, accreditation manager, and child safety seat technician. He also has served as the department’s public information officer, records officer, and internal affairs officer, and Easton’s civil rights officer.