Logan Airport ranked seventh worst in the country for summer flight cancellations

Logan International Airport ranks among the worst in the country for summer flight cancellations, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

FlightAware’s data analysis showed that 3.4 percent of flights leaving Logan from May 25 through July 13 were canceled, which put Boston’s airport in seventh place among airports in the United States.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey took the top spot, with 7.4 percent of its flights canceled during that time period. LaGuardia Airport in New York came in second place for cancellations (7 percent), followed by Reagan National Airport in Virginia (5.1 percent), according to FlightAware’s rankings.