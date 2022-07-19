Logan Airport ranked seventh worst in the country for summer flight cancellations

Logan International Airport ranks among the worst in the country for summer flight cancellations, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.
FlightAware’s data analysis showed that 3.4 percent of flights leaving Logan from May 25 through July 13 were canceled, which put Boston’s airport in seventh place among airports in the United States.
Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey took the top spot, with 7.4 percent of its flights canceled during that time period. LaGuardia Airport in New York came in second place for cancellations (7 percent), followed by Reagan National Airport in Virginia (5.1 percent), according to FlightAware’s rankings.
This was FlightAware’s list of the top 10 US airports with the most cancellations (May 25 through July 13):
1. Newark Liberty International Airport: 7.4 percent of flights canceled
2. LaGuardia Airport: 7 percent
3. Reagan National Airport: 5.1 percent
4. Raleigh-Durham International Airport: 4.1 percent
5. Pittsburgh International Airport: 3.5 percent
6. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 3.5 percent
7. Boston Logan International Airport: 3.4 percent
8. Philadelphia International Airport: 3.4 percent
9. Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 3.3 percent
10. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 3.3 percent
Flight delays and cancellations have been causing headaches for travelers in recent months due to a surge in demand and staffing shortages. Since domestic travel restrictions put in place during the pandemic have been lifted, airlines have been having a tough time keeping up as more people return to the skies.
Using the data from May 25 to July 13, FlightAware also ranked US airports that had the most delays. Logan was ranked 23rd in the country, with 22.5 percent of flights delayed during that time period, according to FlightAware’s data.
This was FlightAware’s list of the top 10 US airports for percentages of flights delayed (May 25 through July 13):
1. Chicago Midway International Airport: 36.1 percent of flights delayed
2. Orlando International Airport: 32.7 percent
3. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 30.2 percent
4. Newark Liberty International Airport: 29.9 percent
5. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport: 29.7 percent
6. Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 27.9 percent
7. Miami International Airport: 27.7 percent
8. Harry Reid International Airport: 27.1 percent
9. Denver International Airport: 27 percent
10. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 26.8 percent
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.