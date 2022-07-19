Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman with intellectual disabilities

A man was found guilty in Central Berkshire District Court Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman with intellectual disabilities while working as a bus driver, officials said.

Joseph Lamb, 36, was convicted of a single count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, according to the Berkshire district attorney’s office. Judge Jennifer Tyne scheduled Lamb’s sentencing for Wednesday.

In early 2020, the district attorney’s office and police in Lee received two reports from the state’s Disabled Persons Protection Commission “after the victim disclosed that her bus driver inappropriately touched her,” prosecutors said. The victim was not named.