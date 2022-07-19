Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman with intellectual disabilities

A man was found guilty in Central Berkshire District Court Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman with intellectual disabilities while working as a bus driver, officials said.
Joseph Lamb, 36, was convicted of a single count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, according to the Berkshire district attorney’s office. Judge Jennifer Tyne scheduled Lamb’s sentencing for Wednesday.
In early 2020, the district attorney’s office and police in Lee received two reports from the state’s Disabled Persons Protection Commission “after the victim disclosed that her bus driver inappropriately touched her,” prosecutors said. The victim was not named.
Video footage from the bus company showed that Lamb inappropriately touched the woman, who used the bus to get to and from work, prosecutors said.
“At trial, defense counsel argued that the interaction was consensual,” prosecutors said. “The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office proved that the defendant took advantage of the victim’s intellectual disabilities and that the victim was incapable of providing consent.”
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said she was “proud of the trial team’s work in presenting this case and holding this defendant accountable for abusing his position of trust.”
“I thank the victim for coming forward and sharing her story,” Harrington said. “I hope this conviction empowers other survivors of sexual assault to do the same.”
