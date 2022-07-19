McKee has lowest job-approval rating among governors, poll finds

“Polls come and go,” McKee spokesman Matt Sheaff said Tuesday. “The governor is focused on doing the work.”

Just 38 percent of Rhode Island voters approve of McKee’s performance, placing the Cumberland Democrat last among the 50 governors. Meanwhile, 43 percent of voters disapprove of his performance.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee has the lowest job-approval rating of any governor in the country, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

The results follow a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll that found that 40 percent of voters approve of the job McKee is doing as governor, while 37.5 percent disapprove, and 21.5 percent remain undecided.

Advertisement

The Morning Consult poll is based on surveys conducted April 1 to June 30 among a representative sample of at least 431 registered voters in each state, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 1 to 5 percentage points.

The Morning Consult poll showed Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Vermont Governor Phil Scott tied for the highest approval rating, at 74 percent, followed by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, at 73 percent. All three are Republicans.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The latest results mark a sharp drop for McKee, who enjoyed the second-highest job approval rating (59 percent) among Democratic governors in a Morning Consult poll last fall.

His 38 percent approval rating places him below Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat with a 40 percent job approval rating.

In releasing the poll results, Morning Consult said: “While most Democratic governors facing competitive re-election bids have seen their popularity decline since President Joe Biden took office, Morning Consult Political Intelligence surveys show most of this movement is marginal, and all of these incumbents remain more popular in their states than the beleaguered commander-in-chief.”

McKee, the former lieutenant governor, took office in March 2021 after former Governor Gina M. Raimondo became US commerce secretary.

Advertisement

In 2019, Morning Consult surveys found Raimondo was the least popular governor in the country, with a job approval rating of 36 percent and a disapproval rating of 56 percent.

McKee is now seeking a full four-year term, running in a Democratic gubernatorial primary set for Sept. 13.

The Boston Globe/Suffolk University polls showed Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea pulling into the lead in the gubernatorial primary at 24 percent, just ahead of McKee at 20 percent, while former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes was surging at 16 percent. Former secretary of state Matt Brown trailed at 5 percent, followed by Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz at 1.4 percent.

Nearly a third of voters (31 percent) remain undecided, according to the poll. The cellphone and landline poll of 800 likely general election voters was conducted June 19 to June 22 by Suffolk, and the margin of error for 353 likely Democratic primary voters statewide was plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.

The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to face Republican Ashley Kalus in November.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.