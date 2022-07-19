Medford surveying public on how to spend rescue funds

Medford has launched a survey to seek community input on how it should spend $20 million in federal funds.

The city is receiving $48 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden last year, with the funds to come in installments through 2025.

Medford previously allocated about $19 million of the $48 million to replace city revenues it lost due to the pandemic and for other fiscal needs, which leaves approximately $20 million remaining for investment in community projects and programs, officials said.