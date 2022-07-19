Medford surveying public on how to spend rescue funds

Medford has launched a survey to seek community input on how it should spend $20 million in federal funds.
The city is receiving $48 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden last year, with the funds to come in installments through 2025.
Medford previously allocated about $19 million of the $48 million to replace city revenues it lost due to the pandemic and for other fiscal needs, which leaves approximately $20 million remaining for investment in community projects and programs, officials said.
The survey provides an opportunity for city residents to offer their preferences for what should be targeted with the spending. It has been made available in five languages to promote wide community participation. Hard copies can be found at the public library, the high school, the Council on Aging, the Housing Authority, and the West Medford Community Center. To access a digital copy, go to medfordma.org/arpa.
