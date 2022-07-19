Mother and infant among eight people rescued in two-alarm blaze in New Bedford

“On arrival Command Unit 2, District Chief Steven Beaulieu reported a working fire in the rear of a fourth floor apartment,” the statement said. “A second alarm response was called sending five engines and two ladder companies to the scene.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Fire Department said it received an automatic alarm activation at 11:59 p.m. Monday for the Roosevelt Apartments located at 415 County Street.

New Bedford firefighters rescued a mother and her infant and three other residents from an overnight two-alarm fire in an apartment complex, and city police officers carried three additional residents to safety as the blaze raged, officials said early Tuesday.

The air supply unit also responded to the address, officials said.

“Four fire companies rescued 5 occupants, including a young mother and an infant, over ground ladders and fire escapes,” the statement said. “Three New Bedford Police Officers carried three occupants to safety from the fourth floor.”

Two officers were taken to St. Luke’s Emergency Department for evaluation, the statement continued, and two firefighters were treated at the scene but didn’t have to go to the hospital.

“One dog was rescued but died as a result of the fire and several cats were rescued from multiple floors,” the statement said. “The fire is under investigation by the NBFD Fire Investigation Unit. The American Red Cross, NBEMA, and MA EMA are on scene providing assistance to the displaced tenants.”

The statement said mutual aid was provided by the Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, and Dartmouth District 1 Fire Departments.

“More updates will follow when additional information becomes available,” the statement said.

The Roosevelt Apartments complex is a six-story brick apartment building with 73 units, according to city assessing records.

A photo of the Roosevelt Apartments pulled from the city assessing website. New Bedford Assessors

