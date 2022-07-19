New Bedford gang leader sentenced to seven years in prison

A New Bedford gang leader received seven years in prison for racketeering on Tuesday, officials said — the latest sentencing in an broad federal case against members of the Latin Kings.
Jose Vasquez, 28, pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy last July, according to the US Attorney’s office. He is the 53rd defendant to be sentenced in the case, which was brought in December 2019 against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings in Massachusetts.
Judge Rya Zobel also sentenced Vasquez to three years of supervised release. Vasquez served as enforcer for New Bedford’s chapter of the gang and admitted his involvement in two separate shootings, prosecutors said. In June 2019, he approved a mission targeting an individual thought to be selling drugs on behalf of a source who was “not sanctioned” by the Latin Kings, which officials described as “a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States.”
Vasquez also admitted his participation in a May 2018 incident in which multiple gang members chased two victims to a vehicle and slashed their tires. The victims were shot in their vehicle by another Latin Kings member but managed to drive away and ultimately survived, prosecutors said.
Vasquez said these victims were targeted after one had objected to Latin Kings members conducting drug transactions in their driveway, prosecutors said.
Zobel recommended that Vasquez serve out his sentence in federal prison at the US Penitentiary in Allenwood, Penn., according to court documents.
