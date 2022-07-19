New Bedford gang leader sentenced to seven years in prison

A New Bedford gang leader received seven years in prison for racketeering on Tuesday, officials said — the latest sentencing in an broad federal case against members of the Latin Kings.

Jose Vasquez, 28, pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy last July, according to the US Attorney’s office. He is the 53rd defendant to be sentenced in the case, which was brought in December 2019 against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings in Massachusetts.

Judge Rya Zobel also sentenced Vasquez to three years of supervised release. Vasquez served as enforcer for New Bedford’s chapter of the gang and admitted his involvement in two separate shootings, prosecutors said. In June 2019, he approved a mission targeting an individual thought to be selling drugs on behalf of a source who was “not sanctioned” by the Latin Kings, which officials described as “a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States.”