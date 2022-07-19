fb-pixel Skip to main content
New principal takes helm of St. Mary of the Hills School

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 19, 2022, 16 minutes ago

St. Mary of the Hills School in Milton recently named Suzanne Banach its new principal.

Banach, who began her tenure July 1, succeeds Julie Marotta, who retired recently as principal of the 283-student preschool-to-eighth-grade Catholic school. Officials said the search for Marotta’s successor began as soon as she announced her retirement last year.

Banach had worked at St. Mary of the Hills since 2015 as a middle school history teacher and an academic guidance counselor. She holds a master’s degree in special education from Fresno Pacific University, and has taught at public and private schools.

“We are very excited to announce Mrs. Banach as our next principal, who already knows the school community well and has shown to be a true advocate for our school and for the values and virtues of Catholic education,” said Father Eric Bennett, Pastor of St. Mary of the Hills. “We look forward to her leading our school going forward with her unique passion and dedication.”

