New principal takes helm of St. Mary of the Hills School

St. Mary of the Hills School in Milton recently named Suzanne Banach its new principal.

Banach, who began her tenure July 1, succeeds Julie Marotta, who retired recently as principal of the 283-student preschool-to-eighth-grade Catholic school. Officials said the search for Marotta’s successor began as soon as she announced her retirement last year.

Banach had worked at St. Mary of the Hills since 2015 as a middle school history teacher and an academic guidance counselor. She holds a master’s degree in special education from Fresno Pacific University, and has taught at public and private schools.