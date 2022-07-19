Newton’s NewMo rideshare service offers free trips through end of July

The city of Newton’s rideshare program is offering a free ride to anyone who uses the service through the end of July, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.
NewMo, the nickname for the rideshare service Newton in Motion, has provided more than 62,000 rides for 3,100 customers since it launched three years ago, according to Fuller.
“A lot has happened in the last 36 months, but one thing’s for sure — people need public transit that is efficient, accessible, and sustainable and NewMo drivers and riders have helped us bring that vision to life in Newton,” Fuller said in a statement.
The free ride will be applied when a customer schedules a trip anytime through July 31, according to the statement. A customer can use NewMo to arrange a trip from any starting point in the city to any destination in Newton.
The service runs Monday through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (excluding federal holidays). Rides are $2 each, but new customers get their first five rides free, according to the city.
The city also offers a subsidized rate of 50 cents per ride for qualifying low-income Newton residents who are on public assistance.
Customers can book a trip using the NewMo Newton app from their mobile device’s app store, or by calling 617-655-8019. Learn more about the NewMo rideshare service at newtonma.gov/Newmo.
