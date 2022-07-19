Newton’s NewMo rideshare service offers free trips through end of July

The city of Newton’s rideshare program is offering a free ride to anyone who uses the service through the end of July, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.

NewMo, the nickname for the rideshare service Newton in Motion, has provided more than 62,000 rides for 3,100 customers since it launched three years ago, according to Fuller.

“A lot has happened in the last 36 months, but one thing’s for sure — people need public transit that is efficient, accessible, and sustainable and NewMo drivers and riders have helped us bring that vision to life in Newton,” Fuller said in a statement.