For one South Shore family, a nightmare, and a killer, that won’t go away.

But for the family of Leslie Haynes, too many summers include a drive out to Natick, to the offices of the Massachusetts Parole Board, where they are forced to confront Leslie’s murderer and plead for him to remain behind bars.

On Tuesday, they were back again, as they were in July three years ago.

Leslie Haynes was a 20-year-old college student from Cohasset, home for summer break in 1982, according to parole board records, when she briefly dated a young man from the North End named John Tammaro. She broke up with him, but he refused to leave her alone. He kept calling her, stalking her, and, on at least one occasion, emerged from the bushes at her home.

When she went back to college in Colorado, Tammaro flew out there twice, uninvited, begging her to take him back.

A week before Christmas, Leslie was home for semester break and went out with friends in Boston. When she got home in the early morning hours, Tammaro sprang from the shadows. Before Leslie could get out of her car, Tammaro climbed into the back, ordering her to drive to the center of Cohasset Village, where he shot her four times in the head.

Tammaro told the police he had intended to kill himself, but the only one who ended up dead that night was Leslie Haynes.

In an effort to spare his family the trauma of a trial, Leslie’s father agreed to a plea deal in which Tammaro plead guilty to second-degree murder and received a life sentence.

It was a Faustian bargain. After 15 years in prison, Tammaro became eligible for parole. After being denied at his first hearing in 1997, he was released in 2005, over the objections of the Haynes family.

Within a few years, Tammaro’s propensity to stalk women and not take no for an answer landed him back in prison. In 2008, the parole board found, Tammaro “used the database of the health club where he worked to obtain a phone number of a female club member. He called her at work seeking a date. The female member complained to the manager.”

The parole board also found Tammaro had hit on another woman at the gym, asked her out on several occasions, and, after she turned him down, turned up outside her apartment building in the North End late one night.

“Based on the similarities between these events and the crime for which he was on parole, he was returned to custody and parole was revoked,” the board wrote.

That didn’t stop Tammaro from seeking parole, again, in 2013 and in 2019. Both times, the family of Leslie Haynes opposed his release, and both times the parole board unanimously turned Tammaro down.

On Tuesday, for the sixth time in 25 years, the family of Leslie Haynes was back before the parole board, asking that John Tammaro remain in prison. While they believe in redemption, they don’t believe Tammaro is capable of it. To them, it is not simply about justice for Leslie. It’s about keeping other women safe.

As she has so many times before, Hilary Troia spoke for her sister Leslie, dead these 40 years.

“If he had any heart and if he were truly remorseful,” she said of her sister’s murderer, “he would not ask for another parole hearing, knowing the pain and anguish he’s inflicting on our family.”

Tammaro is now 61. And, if released, he said he would live in Chestnut Hill, about a mile from Boston College, where one of Leslie Haynes’s nieces is a student.

It’s unclear when the parole board will rule. If they turn John Tammaro down again, he’ll be back again, and so will the family of Leslie Haynes.





















