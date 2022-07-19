Police searching in Harvard for missing woman 23-year-old woman

Harvard and State police are currently conducting a search in the Worcester County town along Still River Road Tuesday around 12:05 p.m. according to the police department’s Facebook posting.

State Police major crime detectives Tuesday joined a search in Harvard for Mary Anderson, a 23-year-old woman who has not been seen by her family in the town since last Saturday.

Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was last seen in Hudson, N.H., at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police in Harvard and in Hudson, N.H., where she was last seen on Saturday night have been conducting a missing persons investigation after her family reported to police on Sunday she had failed to return home.

“On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Harvard resident Mary Anderson (23 YO), was reported missing by her family,” Harvard police wrote on Facebook. “At this time, there has been no contact with Ms. Anderson which is uncharacteristic.”

But the intensity of the law enforcement response significantly increased Tuesday. “State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a search on Still River Road in Harvard in relation to an ongoing investigation,’' the Facebook posting reads.

Lindsay Corcoran, spokeswoman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office, confirmed the Still River Road search was linked to the missing Harvard woman.

“All I can confirm at this point is the search is related to Mary Anderson,” Corcoran wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email Tuesday, “We are assisting in the investigation with a search being conducted by our Special Emergency Response Team.”

Members of the SERT team “are trained to have a comprehensive background in a large array of search missions,’' according to the State Police.

Anderson was last seen in Hudson, N.H., Saturday around 10:30 p.m. She was last seen driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the Massachusetts license plate of PC 8DXW20, authorities said.

Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed to this story. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.









