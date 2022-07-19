A prominent Brown University graduate is on the ballot today in Maryland

Today, Maryland voters will decide if they want to make him the Democratic nominee for governor. Current Governor Larry Hogan, a popular moderate Republican, is term-limited.

Long before he was a bigwig in Democratic politics or former president Barack Obama’s secretary of labor, Perez was a student at Brown University and worked at the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights. He graduated in 1983.

If you follow politics closely, you’ve probably heard of Tom Perez, the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Perez is locked in a hotly contested primary race that includes 10 Democrats, but he’s considered one of the frontrunners along with state Comptroller Peter Franchot and author Wes Moore. The winner will take on the winner of the Republican primary between Kelly Schulz and Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

As The New York Times reported this week, Perez is pitching himself as the “safe establishment choice” in the race, but voters are energized by Moore, who has an endorsement from Oprah. Polling has showed those two neck-and-neck, with Franchot close behind.

Perez, who has been teaching at Brown in recent years, has healthy support here in the Ocean State, particularly among current, former, and potentially future mayors of Providence.

Maryland campaign finance records show he has received donations from US Representative David Cicilline ($1,000), Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza ($5,000), and former Providence mayors Angel Taveras ($1,500) and Joe Paolino ($3,000). Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley have also donated to Perez.

It’s not a guarantee that a winner will be declared tonight because Maryland prohibits mail ballots from being counted until Thursday. The state sent more than 400,000 mail ballot applications to eligible voters last month.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.