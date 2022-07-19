Public can learn about Junction Park expansion in Somerville

Somerville is offering community members a chance to learn more about the planned expansion and renovation of Junction Park, and offer their input into the project.

At a virtual meeting July 26, city staff and consultants will discuss the design process to date for the project, and seek comments from the public. The plan calls for combining the existing .6-acre Woodbine Street park with an adjacent .8-acre city-owned lot previously used for parking.

Officials said the project will create valuable new green space in the city and a resting place along Somerville’s Community Path. Potential amenities include seating and plantings, water features, and adult fitness equipment.