South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to back, campaign with Diehl in his GOP gubernatorial bid

The announcement comes just days after Diehl’s primary opponent, Chris Doughty, said he would host another out-of-state governor, New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu, at his own August fundraiser in Peabody.

Diehl’s campaign said Tuesday that Noem is expected to campaign with the former lawmaker on Aug. 10, as well as attend a fundraiser for Diehl at the home of car magnate Ernie Boch Jr.

Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, will stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl next month, bringing a major GOP figure into what’s been a fairly quiet primary.

Advertisement

In a statement released by Diehl’s campaign, Noem called the Donald Trump-backed conservative an “exciting candidate.”

“He offers a unique blend of conservative credentials, trusted legislative experience, and practical work in the private sector,” Noem said.

Noem has cut a profile as a rising conservative star in the Republican party. CNN once described her as the “female Trump,” and while she has said she would support Trump if he were to run for president in 2024, she’s viewed as a potential candidate herself.

In a statement, Diehl said he especially “admired her leadership during the pandemic.” Noem was a vocal opponent of shutdowns and mandates, and last year criticized other Republican governors who she said were “pretending they didn’t shut down their states, that they didn’t close their regions, that they didn’t mandate masks.”

Diehl has criticized proof of vaccination measures in Boston, and has campaigned on a promise to rehire anyone who was fired for refusing to comply with Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that tens of thousands of state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Noem “was one of the few leaders in our nation to keep her people safe and keep her state open for business,” Diehl said.

Advertisement

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll in April found that 75 percent of residents said they approved of the way Baker was handling the pandemic. Baker, a second-term Republican, is not running for reelection.

Noem and Diehl have a shared connection through longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, who is now advising Diehl’s gubernatorial campaign. Lewandowski had worked to raise Noem’s profile within conservative circles before she severed ties with him last fall after a donor alleged that he made unwanted sexual advances at a Las Vegas fundraiser in September. (Lewandowski denied any wrongdoing.)

Politico reported in May that Noem and Lewandowski had since reunited.

The announcement that Noem was visiting Massachusetts immediately drew criticism from the state Democratic Party. Noem has previously said she opposes any exception to an abortion ban in her state, including in cases of rape or incest.

“By campaigning with Governor Kristi Noem . . . Geoff Diehl is demonstrating yet again that he would roll back reproductive rights in Massachusetts,” said Gus Bickford, the state Democratic Party chairman.

Diehl has said he believes in “the need to protect human life wherever and whenever possible,” and has criticized the state Legislature’s past efforts to expand abortion rights, including allowing for abortions after 24 weeks in cases with a fatal fetal anomaly, as a “radical move.”

Samantha J. Gross and Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.