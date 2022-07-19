State Police in standoff with suspect barricaded in vehicle on I-495 near Lawrence/Andover line

State Police were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside a vehicle on Interstate 495 near the juncture with I-93 and the Lawrence-Andover border, officials said.

I-495 was shut down in that area, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

“This is a dynamic situation,” Procopio said by email. “As far as we know at this time the suspect is the only occupant of the vehicle.”