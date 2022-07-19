State Police in standoff with suspect barricaded in vehicle on I-495 near Lawrence/Andover line

State Police were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside a vehicle on Interstate 495 near the juncture with I-93 and the Lawrence-Andover border, officials said.
I-495 was shut down in that area, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
“This is a dynamic situation,” Procopio said by email. “As far as we know at this time the suspect is the only occupant of the vehicle.”
An Andover police spokesman said officers were assisting in shutting down the interstate but deferred questions to the State Police.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
