These maps show what to expect from this week’s scorching heat

Scientists have not yet attributed this particular bout of scorching weather to climate change. But there is ample evidence that the climate crisis is increasing the frequency and severity of heat waves.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the state on Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to reach into the mid- and upper-90s. In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency from Tuesday through Thursday.

The first heat wave of the summer is expected to hit much of Massachusetts this week, and high temperatures are expected to persist into the weekend.

Across the state, the heat and humidity “will persist through the week and into next weekend with the most oppressive conditions Wednesday and Thursday,” forecasters said in an online forum.

These maps show what to expect throughout the region.

Forecasters on Wednesday are predicting sizzling temperatures of 96 degrees in Boston and Worcester, 97 degrees in Lawrence, and 100 degrees in Springfield. Expect temperatures to be slightly lower on the Cape and the Islands, with Hyannis hitting 90, and Provincetown and Nantucket topping out at 87 degrees.

Communities in Rhode Island and Connecticut are forecast to reach highs ranging from 98 in Providence to 101 degrees in Hartford.

Max apparent temperatures across the state National Weather Service

The weather service has issued a heat advisory for most of eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday and as well as Springfield and communities along the I-91 corridor as temperatures are expected to soar, elevating the risk of heat exhaustion for those exposed. Anyone working or spending extended time outside is urged to take extra precautions.

The heat advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with heat index values — or what the temperature feels like — expected to peak in the upper 90s and low 100s.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of the region. National Weather Service

Boston is expected to see a high of 98 degrees on Thursday, according to the weather service. Several other cities are expected to shatter the 100 degree mark on Thursday, with Brockton, Lowell, Providence, and Harford all forecast to hit 102 degrees.

Expected high temperatures across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut National Weather Service

As climate change progresses, experts project that periods of extreme heat are likely to increase. From 1971 to 2000, the average summer in Massachusetts saw four days over 90 degrees. By mid-century, climate scientists say the state may have 10-28 days over 90 degrees each year. By the end of the century, Massachusetts could experience between 13 and 56 days of extreme heat each summer, depending on what steps are taken now to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the weather service, the region will cool off slightly next week, but temperatures are expected to remain “above normal” until the end of the month.

Forecasters expect a mild “cold front may bring another shot of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday,” but that temperatures will remain high into next week.