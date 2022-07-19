Trolley makes it easier to travel around Concord

Concord visitors and residents have a new way to get about town.

The new Concord Trolley began service July 2. The municipal shuttle bus follows a continuous loop, providing users a chance to travel to and from some key areas in town without the need for a car.

The free service, operated by a town vendor, is offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. The trolley, which is fully accessible to people with disabilities, makes stops at eight locations: the Concord Center MBTA commuter rail station, the Concord Visitor Center, the Concord Museum, Orchard House, three sites within Minuteman National Historical Park — Merriam’s Corner, the North Bridge lower parking lot, and the North Bridge Visitors Center ― and near the West Concord commuter rail station.