Blistering heat bakes the Plains with highs up to 115 degrees

As historic temperatures bake Europe, with readings as high as 115 degrees in Portugal, it’s been just as scorchingly hot stateside. Sixty million Americans could experience triple-digit temperatures over the next several days, with the Plains hitting highs of 115 degrees and heat index values pushing past 120 degrees.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings blanket the Plains, where the combination of record-challenging heat and tropical humidity will place dangerous amounts of strain on the human body for those who can’t escape the heat. That presents a serious threat to the elderly, people experiencing homelessness, and others without adequate access to cooling shelters.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses," wrote the National Weather Service, "particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

The heat is centered over the southern Plains and south-central United States, but it has already managed to deliver an all-time record temperature of 107 degrees to Salt Lake City on Sunday. In Montana, Glasgow experienced one of its top 10 hottest days on record at 108 degrees.

A sprawling ridge of high pressure known as a heat dome is responsible for the high temperatures. It brings clear skies, sinking air, and abundant sunshine. It also shunts the jet stream north into Canada, deflecting any major storm systems or inclement weather. That’s why heat domes often beget drought.

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest of the next week, though highs over the century mark will linger for the forecastable future.

“We had one day in 2018 where we made it to 109,” said Vivek Mahale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Okla. “We’ll be around 104 tomorrow [Wednesday], but even so we’re going to be 5 to 7 degrees above average through the rest of this week.”

In southwest Oklahoma along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, the high temperature is slated to peak at around 112 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Since July 1912, that’s only happened 20 times.

The extreme heat, locally topping 110 degrees, bleeds farther south toward the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where DFW International Airport tied for its hottest day on record Monday. The morning low of 86 degrees and the afternoon high of 109 averaged to 97.5 degrees, matching the record set on Aug. 3, 2011. That 86 degrees also tied for a record warm low.

Fort Worth's Meacham International Airport spiked to 110 degrees Monday.

So far this month, DFW has already had 14 days at 100 degrees or more.

In addition to the magnitude of the heat, the duration is equally alarming.

"I'd say right now the longevity" is most impressive, Mahale said. "The biggest impact to people is how persistent it's been."

More than half the state of Texas is experiencing a severe or top-tier “exceptional” drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

“We haven’t had substantial rainfall for a little while,” Mahale said. “A lot of our stations haven’t had rainfall of at least a quarter-inch for 30 to 40 days, and only isolated to widely scattered storms for the past month.”