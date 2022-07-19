Dog helps rescue owner who fell 70 feet in California forest

The man, whose name authorities did not release, crawled up a rocky bluff to his camp where he had been staying, and was able to call 911 about noon July 13 and ask for help, said Sergeant Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

When a 53-year-old man tumbled 70 feet from a ridge in California’s Tahoe National Forest, breaking his hip and multiple ribs, he had no phone. Just his dog, Saul, by his side.

About seven hours later, volunteers with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue group came across Saul, a mostly black border collie, in the forest. The dog jumped up and down, spun around in circles, and ran 20 feet ahead of them, Haack said. Then, Saul looked back at the volunteers, he said, as if to say: Follow me.

“Hey, I think this dog is trying to lead us somewhere,” Haack recalled a volunteer saying by radio. “So we’re going to follow him.”

Haack and others at a nearby command post were puzzled.

“We didn’t put a whole lot of faith in it,” he said. “But I do put a lot of faith in our searchers because they’re extremely good at what they do.”

They followed Saul for about 200 yards, and there, lying in a bed of dirt and covered by a camouflage tarp, was the injured man, in pain but grateful for his loyal pet and the volunteers.

The man, who was described by Haack as someone who lived “somewhat of a secluded lifestyle,” was taken by helicopter to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Saul, the authorities said, had acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.”