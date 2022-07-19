Representatives Pressley, Clark among dozens arrested after abortion protest outside Supreme Court

In all, 35 people were arrested and cited for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, a D.C. code often used when arresting protesters during peaceful, planned, and coordinated actions of civil disobedience. Those arrested were released, as is standard practice during events such as this, Tim Barber, a Capitol Police spokesman, confirmed.

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Representatives Katherine Clark of Revere and Ayanna Pressley of Boston were among 17 Democratic lawmakers arrested by the Capitol Police on Tuesday during an abortion rights rally outside the Supreme Court.

Representative Katherine Clark was detained by police at an abortion rights protest at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a video posted to Twitter by an aide, a Capitol Police officer was seen holding Pressley by the elbow as she held a sign bearing the popular abortion rights slogan, “My Body, My Choice.”

“Today, Congresswoman Pressley joined her colleagues and grassroots advocates for a non-violent civil disobedience to protest the Supreme Court’s cruel and callous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip away abortion rights for everyone who calls America home,” said Ricardo Sánchez, a spokesman for Pressley, in a statement.

A person familiar with the situation said Clark was given a citation and had to pay a fine.

“The extremist Republican Party is determined to take us back in time and take away our rights. I refuse to stand on the sidelines as their rampage continues,” Clark, the assistant House speaker, said in a statement provided to The Boston Globe. “I am furious, I am heartbroken, and I will proudly fight for abortion and all of our Constitutional rights. They can arrest me but we won’t allow them to arrest freedom.”

Others arrested included Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Barbara Lee and Jackie Speier, both of California, and Carolyn Maloney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of New York.

GLOBE STAFF AND WASHINGTON POST

Ex-national security adviser to testify before panel

Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser under President Trump and the highest-ranking White House official to resign on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to testify about that day at the House select committee’s prime time hearing Thursday, people familiar with the planning said.

Pottinger, who was in the White House much of the day of the riot, is one of the live witnesses for the hearing, which is expected to focus on the more than three hours in which Trump watched the violence unfold without taking any substantial steps to call off his supporters even as they threatened Vice President Mike Pence.

Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, a former White House deputy press secretary who also resigned Jan. 6, are expected to help narrate what was unfolding inside the West Wing during those 187 minutes, in a hearing the committee sees as the capstone to a series of public sessions in which it has laid out in detail Trump’s efforts to remain in office despite his defeat and how they led to the storming of the Capitol.

The hearing, scheduled for 8 p.m., is expected to give a detailed account of how Trump resisted multiple pleas from staff members, lawyers, and even his own family to call off the attack.

Pottinger declined to comment. Matthews and a spokesman for the committee did not respond to requests for comment. Their planned appearances were reported earlier by CNN.

The committee has said it will use this hearing to lay out Trump’s “dereliction of duty” that day.

The committee will be without its chairman. Representative Bennie Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the panel told the Associated Press.

Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, announced he tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. Thompson, 74, said he will be isolating for the next several days. Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey did not say whether Thompson will participate in Thursday’s hearing virtually.

NEW YORK TIMES

Secret Service asked to investigate deleted text messages

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Tuesday requested that the Secret Service investigate “the potential unauthorized deletion” of agency text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The Secret Service has come under heavy scrutiny following the revelation last week that text messages sent around the time of the Capitol attack may have been erased. In response, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 investigation issued a subpoena for the messages and other related records.

The Secret Service has said all procedures were followed and pledged “full cooperation” with the Archives’ review.

The deletion of the messages has raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on then-president Trump’s actions during the insurrection, particularly after testimony about his confrontation with security as he tried to join supporters at the Capitol.

The National Archives, which is in charge of government record-keeping, asked the Secret Service to investigate the possible erasure of the messages and report back within 30 days.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Race for Maryland governor draws attention

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former president Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and even Oprah Winfrey.

As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative, and congressional races, the pivotal governor’s race takes top billing. Hogan, a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump.

His legacy on the line, Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in Hogan’s administration, faces a challenge from Dan Cox, a Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him.

On the Democratic side, Tom Perez, a former US labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, has the backing of Pelosi, a native daughter of Baltimore, while bestselling author Wes Moore has the support of Winfrey and Representative Steny Hoyer, the number two House Democrat. Other top candidates include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former attorney general Doug Gansler, and former US education secretary John B. King Jr.

The big-name endorsements in Maryland’s governor’s race illustrate the high stakes for both parties. Democrats see the contest as one of their best chances nationwide to flip a governor’s mansion in this year’s midterm elections, while Republicans want to cement the party’s hold on the office.

The Republican primary provides a potential 2024 preview of the appeal of candidates in the mold of Hogan and Trump, who offer competing visions for the future of the party.

Other top races Tuesday include contests for US Senate, US House, and attorney general.

It could take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races. That’s because Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after Election Day.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Koh selected for Biden Cabinet operations post

WASHINGTON — Dan Koh, a top aide to Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh and a Democrat with deep Massachusetts political ties, is taking a job helping oversee operations of President Biden’s Cabinet, according to a White House official.

Koh, 37, will be the deputy Cabinet secretary, serving as a liaison between the White House and Cabinet members. He makes the move after coming to Washington in February 2021 to serve as Walsh’s chief of staff at the Labor Department, reprising the role he played from 2014-17 when Walsh was Boston mayor.

Koh replaces Cristóbal Alex, who left the White House position in May. Among his responsibilities are ensuring members of Biden’s Cabinet have input on White House decisions and helping them prepare for Cabinet meetings.

Koh said in a statement he was “honored to continue serving the Biden-Harris administration” and looked forward to working with Ryan and her team “as we continue to build back better and unite our nation.”

An Andover native and Harvard Business School graduate, Koh left Boston City Hall to run for Congress and narrowly lost the 2018 Democratic primary to Lori Trahan for the Third District seat.

Before joining the Labor Department, Koh was chief operating officer of HqO, a Boston software company.

JIM PUZZANGHERA







