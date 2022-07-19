Representatives Pressley, Clark arrested by police after protest on Supreme Court steps

In a video posted to Twitter by an aide, a Capitol Police offer was seen holding Pressley by the elbow as she held a sign bearing the popular abortion rights slogan, “My Body, My Choice.”

WASHINGTON — Representatives Katherine Clark of Melrose and Ayanna Pressley of Boston were part a group of 16 Democratic lawmakers that was arrested by the Capitol Police on Tuesday during an abortion rights protest on the Supreme Court steps.

Representative Katherine Clark was detained by police at an abortion rights protest at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Capitol Police said they arrested 16 lawmakers and 18 others for “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.”

“Today, Congresswoman Pressley joined her colleagues and grassroots advocates for a non-violent civil disobedience to protest the Supreme Court’s cruel and callous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip away abortion rights for everyone who calls America home,” said Ricardo Sánchez, a spokesman for Pressley in a statement. “She, along with several of her colleagues, was arrested as part of the peaceful demonstration and is currently in custody of the U.S. Capitol Police. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A photograph provided by an aide to Clark showed the assistant speaker, the fourth-highest ranking Democrat in the House, also being held by the elbow by an officer as she waved a green bandana in the air.

Advertisement

“The extremist Republican Party is determined to take us back in time and take away our rights. I refuse to stand on the sidelines as their rampage continues,” said Clark in a statement provided to the Globe. “I am furious, I am heartbroken, and I will proudly fight for abortion and all of our Constitutional rights. They can arrest me but we won’t allow them to arrest freedom.”

The two congresswomen were then corralled by the officers near the court, along with other Democrats including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. In a video posted to Twitter by a reporter for Axios, police officers can be heard checking the members’ identification as some of them posed for photos.

Advertisement

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.