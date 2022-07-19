Another Austen adaptation, another Lizzy Bennet clone

As a Jane Austen scholar who has lectured in Britain and the United States, I believe Netflix has fallen prey to the fallacy that all Austen heroines must be Elizabeth Bennet, and missed an opportunity to connect with a broader viewing audience in the new adaptation of “Persuasion” (“Dakota Johnson’s quiet powers of ‘Persuasion,’ ” Weekend, July 15).

According to director Carrie Cracknell, she wanted an Anne Elliot who was not quiet but rather was “incredibly contemporary, strident, and funny,” and Johnson’s portrayal appears to comply. The original heroine, however, is an observant, confident, but more reticent person, whose intense emotions roil beneath a self-disciplined demeanor (she is also possibly Austen’s second-most popular character, behind Bennet of “Pride and Prejudice”).