Coastal reefs, beset by forces of change, may also be a floating ballast

Innovation to ameliorate climate change impacts is commendable and should be encouraged and funded. The Back Bay was built on filled land. Wind-driven waves already wash over the waterfront. This will be exacerbated with the rising seas. The groundwater table also will be affected.

Re “Can a floating ‘tutu’ protect Boston’s shoreline from rising seas” (Business, July 18): Historically, the coastal bays were protected with oyster reefs that made passage into the harbors nearly impossible. The reefs slowed the wind-driven storm waves. The salt marshes offered a second layer of defense with Zostera marina, or eelgrass, in the subtidal zone and tall Spartina alterniflora, or cordgrass, in the low marsh zone. Centimeters higher is the high marsh zone with Spartina patens, or salt hay. Today the oyster reefs and salt marshes along the urban edge are missing, and the city is vulnerable.

Construction continues along the waterfront despite the knowledge of coastal flooding. Northeastern University researchers’ idea of trying to reestablish coastal landscapes as salt marshes along an urban edge is a good one. Realize, though, that Spartina salt marsh dieback is occurring along our coasts with the rising seas. In many locations, the Spartina patens marshes are drowning. With development pressures, the marshes have no place to retreat upland. It may be that we will have to retreat from the coastline as the waters inevitably rise.

Will these floating islands help in the short term? It is worth the experiment to see how they fare. Long-term projections of sea level rise will bring major change to the face of coastal cities.

J. E. Ingoldsby

Westport

The writer is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects. He recently presented “Requiem for a Drowning Landscape,” a talk on artfully communicating climate change impacts on coastal landscapes, as the keynote speaker at the International Colour Association Conference in Toronto in June.