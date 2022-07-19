Is age of consent on the Republican chopping block?

Such an amendment should never have been necessary because the age requirement should not have been removed. But don’t dismiss it as an oversight. It’s a test balloon for states that may lower or eliminate the age of consent.

In April, the Republican-led Tennessee legislature proposed a discriminatory common-law marriage bill that excluded same-sex couples. It also scrapped a minimum age requirement for marriage — creating a loophole that could allow an adult to wed a child. After an uproar, an amendment was added to codify 18 as the minimum age.

When Republicans speak, don’t just react to what they say. Listen to what they won’t yet say out loud.

The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and various Republicans recently dismissed as false the true story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl, six weeks pregnant, whose family had to travel to Indiana for an abortion after she was raped. Instead of apologizing, most shifted to excoriating the reported undocumented status of her accused rapist.

Republicans also reiterated a revolting old point — even a child impregnated by a rapist should not have an abortion. In a Politico interview last week, Jim Bopp, general counsel for the National Right to Life, said given his druthers, “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child.”

That should have surprised no one. Antiabortion laws are steeped in cruelty and misogyny where male dominion trumps what’s best for the lives of women and girls. When Roe was overturned, Philip Gunn, speaker of Mississippi’s Republican-led legislature, said his state’s law “does not include an exception for incest” because “I believe life begins at conception.”

In a turbulent political climate where Republicans believe that body autonomy belongs solely to the state, forcing an already traumatized child to have a baby conceived by rape does not bode well for age of consent laws.

Age of consent is the age at which a person is believed to be legally capable of consenting to sex, but there is no federal standard. Each state sets its own limits. In Massachusetts, it’s 16, but this year, the Legislature unanimously outlawed child marriage. Between 2000 and 2016, more than 1,200 minors were married in this state. Massachusetts is now only the seventh state to ban marriage for anyone under 18, according to the United Nation’s Children’s Fund.

That the vast majority of states allow minors to get married, most of them girls marrying adult men, emphasizes how we should closely watch whether and how states will attempt to weaken or expunge age of consent laws.

The Supreme Court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade, a conservative goal nearly 50 years in the making, was the floor not the ceiling. In his concurring opinion against Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court “should reconsider” decisions about contraception, same-sex marriage, and sodomy laws and “correct the error” established in those precedents.

Predictably, states are already doing the groundwork. In a clip from his upcoming podcast, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 ruling that federalized same-sex marriage. It won’t end there.

That these rightwing fanatics can’t recognize the horrors that having a child would inflict on a child speaks to the moral depravity that is the Republican Party platform. Its members have long debated what constitutes rape and after the story of the Ohio girl was confirmed, they were more surprised that a 10-year-old was pregnant than that she and her family were burdened with traveling to another state so that she could terminate it.

Those too ignorant to understand biology or too cruel to recognize the trauma of rape aren’t above seeing age of consent laws as a problem to be solved. Without such laws, rape becomes a he-said, she-said matter of consent. Which is what happens primarily to women all the time, and we know how that often works out.

Take no right, however settled, for granted. That’s one of the hard lessons of Roe’s demise. With its end, Republicans see enough daylight to plunge this nation into darkness. And every law designed to protect, empower, and codify our human and civil rights is on a fast track toward right-wing extremism’s chopping block.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.