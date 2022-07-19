US has had a way of exaggerating threats Russia poses

Threats posed by Russia to the United States have sometimes been intentionally exaggerated. For example, hotspurs within the Reagan administration, known as “Team B,” sought to inflame the Cold War by feverishly asserting that the Soviet Union was engaged in a massive arms buildup. Their claims were carefully examined by veteran CIA intelligence analysts and found to be a fiction lacking any evidentiary foundation.

A wider picture came into view when the March 8, 1992 edition of The New York Times included a front-page report headlined, “U.S. Strategy Plan Calls for Insuring No Rivals Develop,” which cast light on designs to establish and maintain full-spectrum US military global dominance. The continued presence of US military installations around the world, an increasingly bloated Pentagon budget, and US satellites that orbit the earth equipped with laser weaponry indicate a sustained commitment to goals revealed 30 years ago.

Ukraine is a piece on a geostrategic game board, and armed US involvement in that region is another round played against Russia. Any country viewed as an obstacle to American hegemony may find itself seated at the same table.

Empire has its costs. We should consider its consequences at home and abroad.

Nicholas Camerota

Springfield