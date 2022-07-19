American Federation of Teachers calls for fossil fuel divestment

At the American Federation of Teachers’ 87th biennial national convention in Boston this past weekend, the union overwhelmingly supported a resolution urging the union’s pension trustees to divest members’ retirement funds from fossil fuels and reinvest in “projects that benefit displaced workers and frontline communities.”

The nation’s second largest teachers union wants to throw the weight of its pension funds behind a transition to clean power.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

“Climate change is an existential problem that we have to grapple with,” said Betsy Drinan, former Secretary-Treasurer of the Boston Teachers Union — which is part of the AFT — and a member of the local union’s climate justice task force, who helped craft the resolution. “You have to try to have an impact where you can, and we saw this as a real opportunity.”

The board of AFT Massachusetts, the union’s state chapter, previously endorsed the resolution in April.

Nationwide, AFT’s 1.6 members participate in public and private pension plans totaling $5.8 trillion, the resolution says — roughly equal to the entire annual federal budget Biden proposed in March. Of that, an estimated $255 billion are invested in fossil fuel corporations, the resolution says.

The national AFT cannot compel each of those funds to divest from fossil fuels, but David Hughes, treasurer of Rutgers American Association of University Professors-AFT and professor of anthropology at Rutgers New Brunswick, said the resolution is still a big step.

“What the resolution does is basically say that the membership of this enormous union is offended by fossil fuels and wants to cut our ties with them in every way possible, as quickly as possible,” he said. “That sends a very strong signal to trustees.”

Hughes said he thinks the resolution could help spur retirement funds all over the country to divest from fossil fuels. He also hopes it will spark change in the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest federation of unions in the United States, of which the AFT is a member.

The AFL-CIO includes members who work in fossil fuel sectors who could lose their jobs in the transition to clean energy. But by Hughes said the resolution could help show that climate action need not come at their expense.

“We’re coming up with the money to replace their jobs,” he said.

Beth Kontos, president of AFT Massachusetts, says her chapter intends to do all it can to bring pension funds into compliance with the resolution.

“It’ll be our mission to make sure we’re lobbying for the right kinds of investments, not only to disinvest from fossil fuels, but also to reinvest in pro-worker, pro-renewable, pro-union jobs for the future,” she said.

In Massachusetts, following through on the resolution could be complex. AFT Massachusetts has 23,000 members spanning K-12 education as well as both public and private higher education. Private universities handle their own employee retirement plans. Public higher education workers are part of the Massachusetts State Employees Retirement system, while public school educators’ accounts are overseen by the Massachusetts Teachers’ Retirement Association. Both of those public funds are pooled into a trust that invests all public pensions, managed by the state Pension Reserves Investment Management.

In February, that body voted to use their investments as leverage to influence polluting companies instead of divesting, making the pension fund’s managers into shareholder activists. The new AFT resolution says the shareholder activism model has “never resulted in significant change.”

Divesting those funds from fossil fuels would require legislative action, officials suggested. In March, under pressure to divest state retirement funds from Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, the state’s treasurer Deb Goldberg said she lacked the authority to do so without legislation. Massachusetts lawmakers previously passed acts requiring divestment from companies linked to Iran and Sudan.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Pension Reserves Investment Management said the same is true of fossil fuel divestment.

“[Q]uestions of divestment are the purview of the Legislature,” he said.

The resolution comes amid tremendous growth in the divestment movement. More than 1500 institutions worldwide — including the New York City Teachers Retirement System, the entire state pension funds of New York and Maine, the cities of Boston and Baltimore, and major universities including Harvard — have committed to some form of fossil fuel divestment, according to the Global Fossil Fuel Commitments Database.

Massachusetts’ largest teachers union, the Massachusetts Teachers Association — which is not a part of the AFT — passed a resolution at its annual meeting in May calling for the state’s public retirement funds to be divested from fossil fuels.

“What we’re seeing is, educators, who are some of the most respected people, are speaking up for the long term issue of protecting the planet,” Max Page, vice president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said.

At the AFT’s 2020 national convention, members passed a resolution endorsing the Green New Deal, a suite of federal policy proposals first introduced in early 2019 that aims to reach 100% clean energy by 2030 and create millions of jobs in the process.

Drinan said she sees climate and environmental action as a key part of educators’ role in society. Children and young adults are among the most vulnerable populations to climate change, and many hallmarks of the crisis, including extreme heat and degraded air quality, have been shown to make learning in schools more difficult.

Drinan said teachers are seeing that play out in Boston, for instance with asthma, which climate change exacerbates. Massachusetts has one of the highest asthma rates in the country, she noted.

“There are so many kids that have asthma, and that ... impacts kids’ attendance, impacts their focus, impacts families that are taking kids to the emergency room in the middle of the night,” she said. “As educators, we see that all the time. And that’s something that we have an obligation to fix.”

The resolution passed just two days after Senator Joe Manchin reportedly told Democrats he won’t support an economic package that contains new spending on climate change. Against that backdrop, Drinan said, the urgency of such a resolution “became even more clear.”

Hughes said by working on the resolution, he was doing his job.

“We are not good teachers if we don’t look out for our students 20, 30, 50 years down the line,” said Hughes.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.