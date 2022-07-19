Andrew Benintendi’s approach is different than his Red Sox days, and it has landed him in the All-Star Game

Seven years after the Red Sox took him in the first round, and four years after he just missed election into the All-Star Game in 2018, Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi arrived at his first All-Star Game on Monday.
“I never would have assumed anything or expected anything,” said Benintendi, who was traded to Kansas City in February of 2021 for utility player Franchy Cordero, righthander Josh Winckowski, and other players. “There’s a lot of very good outfielders. To be a part of it is fun. I’ve never really expected it. To be a part of it, it’s awesome.”
Benintendi credited a commitment to adapt his plate approach to his environment with his All-Star emergence. In 2019, he made a decision to try to generate more power in order to take advantage of Fenway. He disputes the notion that it was a mistake to do so – he was hitting .283/.357/.462 through Aug. 24 before an oblique injury ruined his last month and his season line – but said that the vast outfield expanses of Kauffman Stadium gave him no choice but to commit to a line-drive approach that has yielded a .317/.386/.401 line.
“I feel like my approach right now is realizing that I’m not going to go hit 35 homers or 30 home runs, just get on base, be a tough out, see pitches, use the whole field. I think this year it has finally come together,” said Benintendi. “Now I’m going to focus on hitting line drives, especially in that ballpark. It changes from ballpark to ballpark.”
Advertisement
Could another change of ballpark be in store for Benintendi? The 28-year-old is eligible for free agency after this year. With the Royals out of contention, he’s seen as one of the likeliest players to get dealt before the deadline – though that expectation comes with a caveat.
Advertisement
Benintendi was unable to travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays because he has chosen not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Might he consider getting vaccinated if dealt to a team that might end up playing the Blue Jays in the playoffs?
“I’m just not going to answer any of those [questions],” said Benintendi. “I’m just gonna stick with what I initially said with, it was a personal decision for me.”
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.