Andrew Benintendi’s approach is different than his Red Sox days, and it has landed him in the All-Star Game

Seven years after the Red Sox took him in the first round, and four years after he just missed election into the All-Star Game in 2018, Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi arrived at his first All-Star Game on Monday.

“I never would have assumed anything or expected anything,” said Benintendi, who was traded to Kansas City in February of 2021 for utility player Franchy Cordero, righthander Josh Winckowski, and other players. “There’s a lot of very good outfielders. To be a part of it is fun. I’ve never really expected it. To be a part of it, it’s awesome.”

Benintendi credited a commitment to adapt his plate approach to his environment with his All-Star emergence. In 2019, he made a decision to try to generate more power in order to take advantage of Fenway. He disputes the notion that it was a mistake to do so – he was hitting .283/.357/.462 through Aug. 24 before an oblique injury ruined his last month and his season line – but said that the vast outfield expanses of Kauffman Stadium gave him no choice but to commit to a line-drive approach that has yielded a .317/.386/.401 line.