Homers carry American League to 3-2 victory in All-Star Game with plenty of Red Sox flavor

Devers missed Kershaw’s signature curveball then took a fastball for a strike. The sellout crowd of 52,518 at Dodger Stadium was screaming for a strikeout from the hometown ace, but Devers disappointed them by working a seven-pitch walk.

Of course he did. Devers is one of the most aggressive hitters in the game.

LOS ANGELES — Rafael Devers dug in against Clayton Kershaw in the top of the first inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday and took a cut at the first pitch he saw.

The Red Sox third baseman watched a curveball, two fastballs, and a slider go by before trotting to first base. It was Devers’s first walk off a lefthanded pitcher in a month.

So now he’s patient?

“I don’t know about that,” said Devers, who was smiling widely after leaving the game, which ended as a 3-2 American League victory. “But at least I know I had a lot of fun, especially catching up with old teammates like Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, and even guys like Manny Machado, who is someone that I’ve always looked up to and have a lot of friends with. So it’s been a good experience.”

Betts singled in a run in the first inning in his lone plate appearance. He had what was perhaps a more memorable moment just before first pitch when he took the mic and led the crowd in wishing a happy 100th birthday to Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson.

“That’s why I admire him. He’s someone that is such a special player on the field but even more so off the field,” Devers said. “He’s someone that when it comes to things like that, he’s great at it. I’m glad to have seen it.”

It was the second All-Star Game for Devers, who is 25.

“It’s great. It’s just a ‘Wow’ experience,” he said. “I’m looking at my jersey and it says No 2 [on the sleeve]. Last year it said No. 1. I looked to the side of me and Aaron Judge has four, and then guys like Clayton Kershaw and [Paul] Goldschmidt have nine.

“Seeing those guys do it for as long as they have, it’s like OK, I can do this, too.”

Red Sox fans hope that’s in Boston. Devers will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts entered the game in the fourth inning. He struck out swinging facing Joe Mantiply of the Diamondbacks in his only plate appearance. He is 3 for 7 in four All-Star Games.

A third Red Sox player, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, pinch hit in the seventh inning for one of his mentors, Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera. He struck out facing Milwaukee righthander Devin Williams.

Martinez came up again the ninth with two outs and a runner on second against the Pirates’ David Bednar, but grounded out to third. That left Martinez 1 for 8 with five strikeouts in four All-Star Games.

The National League took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Goldschmidt off Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan.

The American League came back with three runs in the fourth. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a long two-run homer to left field off Dodgers righthander Tony Gonsolin. Byron Buxton of the Twins followed three pitches later with a home run, also to left field.

Benintendi, was 0 for 2 in his first All-Star game.

The American League led 3-2 through the seventh inning.

