Kyle Schwarber may not be ‘Kyle from Waltham’ anymore, but he is still playing at an All-Star level

While Schwarber is disappointed in his .208 average and .317 OBP, he sees himself continuing to build on the offensive improvements – particularly the elite plate discipline – that he achieved last year with the Nationals and Red Sox.

Schwarber – who joined the Red Sox at the trade deadline last season and immediately emerged as a fan favorite before leaving in free agency – is leading the National League with 29 homers for the Phillies, with his power-hitting prowess earning his second straight All-Star Game selection.

Advertisement

With Red Sox first baseman ranking in the bottom five in MLB in average (.205), OBP (.280), and slugging (.341), it’s been easy to wonder how different the lineup might have looked had Schwarber re-signed – a particularly tantalizing notion given that Schwarber, former teammates believed, was open to staying with the Sox on a discount. But Schwarber said that even though he and the team had some conversations at the start of the offseason, they never resumed in meaningful fashion once MLB’s lockout ended in mid-March.

“There was some conversation, but it didn’t go much after the lockout,” said Schwarber. “I enjoyed my time in Boston. I loved it, had a great time. Now, being in Philly, it’s an A-plus organization, and I love the team we’ve got and the way we’ve been battling throughout this whole year.”

Schwarber competed in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He lost to Albert Pujols in the first round.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.