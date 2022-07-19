Mike Trout hits injured list; will captain Team USA at upcoming World Baseball Classic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year’s World Baseball Classic.

Trout said Monday he will play in the WBC for the first time and he will serve as captain of Team USA.

“It means a lot. I missed an opportunity the first time and I knew this was one I couldn’t miss,” Trout said. “I’ll be able to ramp it up a little bit quicker. I'm looking forward to playing for our country.”