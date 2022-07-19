Molly Smith and Emma Abramson headed to US Women’s Amateur golf championship

But they’ve never been as linked as they will be from Aug. 8-14 when they represent the Bay State in the US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. Each will bring her father as caddie.

In the fall, they both earned spots on the Globe’s All-Scholastic golf team and finished third (Abramson) and fourth (Smith) at the New England championships. Both enjoy basketball and have a keen interest in journalism. As kids, they finished 1-2 in the 7-9 age group at a Drive, Chip & Putt regional qualifier.

For two girls who grew up 100 miles apart, Molly Smith and Emma Abramson sure have a lot in common.

For Smith, a rising senior on the honor roll at Westford Academy, it’s her second trip. She missed the cut by three strokes at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., last year.

Abramson, who enters her senior year at Sandwich as class president and ranked No. 1 in her class, secured her first trip to the US Women’s Amateur by finishing second, behind Smith, in the regional qualifier at Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord on July 11.

“It will be great to have a familiar face and a friend there,” Abramson said. “She texted me, ‘I hope you like candy,’ because they have unlimited candy.”

“They have games in the locker room, candy, and ice cream,” Smith confirmed.

Sandwich's Emma Abramson, left, and Westford Academy's Molly Smith pose after winning the 7-9 age group at a Drive, Chip & Putt competition and again last week after qualifying together for the US Women's Amateur. Courtesy

Yet as many times as their paths have crossed, each has led a unique journey. Smith’s father, Phil, is a former PGA professional with eight Lowell Cities titles. Her mother, Lynn, played softball at the University of New Hampshire and trained to be an Olympic skier.

Thus, Molly, older sister Morgan — a Globe All-Scholastic who will be spending a post-grad year at Phillips Andover — and younger sister Maddie, who will join Molly as a freshman on the Ghosts’ boys’ golf team this fall, grew up around the game.

“I don’t have a memory of when I started to golf,” Molly Smith said. “I was so young.”

After three straight appearances on the Globe’s All-Scholastic golf team, Smith transferred to Venice High School in Florida for the second semester of her junior year, allowing her to play American Junior Golf Association events.

“My game definitely got a lot better,” she said. “It was the first time I’ve had the opportunity to play golf for 365 consecutive days.”

Still, she’s looking forward to returning to Westford this fall for her senior year.

“I’m definitely excited … to graduate with the kids I’ve known since we were little and have my sisters around,” she said. “That was one of the harder things.”

Smith is ranked No. 1 in Massachusetts by the AJGA, and at 134 is the only Bay Stater among the top 400 nationally. She won last week’s qualifier with a 3-under-par 69 and is hoping her experience at the 2021 US Women’s Amateur will reap benefits.

“It definitely is a little bit of motivation,” she said. “I learned that USGA courses are really, really tough. A lot of times bogeys are good.”

Abramson also followed her father into the game at a young age, although Scott Abramson didn’t start playing until after college. Emma tried soccer, basketball, dance, and theater, but nothing stuck like golf.

“I really honed in on the sport these last two years,” said Abramson, who verbally committed this month to play at Williams College.

Abramson was named Cape & Islands League MVP last fall by leading the boys’ team to the Division 3 South crown before returning in the spring to finish in a tie for second in the state.

While Smith dabbled in reporting as sports editor of Westford’s school paper, Abramson has served as a Sports Illustrated for Kids reporter since 2019, interviewing the likes of Mike Krzyzewski, Suzy Whaley, and former Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller.

Both have packed schedules in August, including the Mass. Junior Amateur at Indian Pond in Kingston and the Mass. Women’s Amateur at Orchards in South Hadley. But nothing quite compares to competing on a national scale.

“It’s the best amateur field I’ll play this year,” Smith said. “To play with all those great players is a great opportunity and really exciting.”

Seavey selected for HOF

Entering her eighth season as the girls’ basketball coach at Bridgewater-Raynham, Cheryl Seavey will be inducted into the New Agenda-Northeast Hall of Fame on Nov. 6 for her role in helping advance the cause of girls and women in sports.

Seavey has compiled a 105-40 record over seven seasons at B-R, including seven straight conference titles. The 1989 B-R graduate, who has coached at Middleboro and Whitman-Hanson, was named Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 South Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to their first sectional title in 30 years.

Seavey, a kindergarten teacher in Brockton, will join her college coach, Stonehill’s Paula Sullivan, in the New Agenda-Northeast Hall of Fame.

Notables

Worcester Academy 6-foot-9-inch forward TJ Power (Shrewsbury) put together quite the showing at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, leading to offers from North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas, and Duke in a three-day span. Power averaged 23.7 points and 8.0 rebounds on 42.2 percent shooting, earning offensive MVP honors. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 65 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Power broke out with a 41-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist game on just 19 shots against Houston Hoops ... Rising junior Anthony Daley of St. George’s School in Middletown, R.I., broke the BABC game scoring record with 67 points, including 21 3-pointers, during the US Open on Thursday. He surpassed Chris Herren’s mark of 61 points, set in 1994 ... BABC’s 10th-grade boys’ team won the US Open Stars Division on Sunday, beating Martin Brothers UAA (Iowa), 87-46.

The first two Northeast 7v7 regionals were held last weekend. BB&N (Open) and Billerica (Small) won the North divisions on Saturday in Keene, N.H. Milton (Open) and Dedham (Small) won in the South regional Sunday at Oliver Ames. The East competes Saturday at Bishop Fenwick before the New England Championships are held July 28 from 4-9 p.m. at Fenwick.

Jake Harring , a Globe All-Scholastic second baseman at Amesbury, is transferring to Austin Prep, where he plans to reclassify and repeat his junior year. Austin Prep is transitioning to the NEPSAC from the MIAA this fall. Harring, who is uncommitted, was named the Cape Ann League’s Baker Division MVP after hitting .485 with 18 RBIs, 28 runs, and 21 stolen bases.

Everett graduate Jayden Clerveaux , who will spend a post-graduate year at Williston Northampton, has committed to play football for Holy Cross. The 5-11, 215-pound running back was named the Greater Boston League MVP after rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 22 touchdowns … Chelmsford rising senior Braydon Gray announced his commitment to play baseball at Division 1 Stonehill. The Merrimack Valley Small MVP went 6-2 with a 2.46 ERA and 49 strikeouts this spring.

George Rodriguez is returning to his alma mater, Cambridge Rindge and Latin, to take over the boys’ basketball program ... Former Newton South assistant Darren Martinez has been hired as boys’ basketball coach at Belmont ... Hopkinton announced Kiely Murray will take over as interim athletic director on Aug. 1 She has spent 13 years in the school’s guidance department and three seasons as an assistant baseball coach ... Bill Watson had the interim tag removed and will serve as the head football coach at Springfield Central ... 2011 graduate and former captain Mike Abraham has been hired as the baseball coach at Worcester Academy ... Phillips Andover’s Kevin Graber was named New England Coach of the Year by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association after leading his team to its 12th Central New England Prep championship.

High school baseball and softball players will be able to sport their favorite chain or bracelet next spring after the National Federation of High Schools removed its prohibition on jewelry. Most jewelry will be permitted, although anything that might cause “harm or injury to a player or opponent” must be removed.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.