Nick Saban says Alabama players topped $3 million in NIL money

Nick Saban has been vocal about his issues with the status quo in name, image, and likeness deals and their use in recruiting. But it’s not like Alabama’s coach and his players haven’t benefited, too. Saban said Crimson Tide players have made more than $3 million in NIL money. “The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting?” he said Tuesday. “On the recruiting trail right now, there’s a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing. “I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have-nots. We’re one of the haves. Don’t think that what I’m saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we’re one of the haves.” The touchy topic boiled over in the offseason after Saban singled out Texas A&M and other schools for using the NIL deals in recruiting. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher fired back at his former boss and denied any wrongdoing in his program, which landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. “I think they both kind of illustrate the frustration of how things are right now,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “It’s not sustainable, so something’s going to change.”

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan is stepping away from competitive figure skating. Hanyu seemed to leave the door open to a possible return of some sort. However, most of his focus seemed to be on skating professionally in exhibitions. “This never ends,” Hanyu said. “I’m not retiring or anything. I’m going to be better and I will work hard in my performances in a way that will make you think I am worth watching ... I don’t like the word ‘retirement’ so I don’t really want to use it.” Hanyu won back-to-back gold medals at the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. But he finished fourth in Beijing five months ago and had been noncommittal until Tuesday’s press conference at at Tokyo hotel. “I’m not going to participate in competitions from now on,” he said. “Of all the things I’ve done so far, I think I’ve gotten what I should have in terms of results from competitions. I also feel that I will no longer seek these kind of evaluations.” The 27-year-old Japanese skater is also a two-time world champion, and a four-time Grand Prix Final champion. But he failed in an attempt in Beijing to become the first to land a quad axel in competition.

HOCKEY

Devils ink goaltender Vanecek to extension

The New Jersey Devils acquired Vitek Vanecek so he would compete for the starting goaltender job. Now they’re paying him in line with those expectations. Vanecek and the team agreed to terms Tuesday on a $10.2 million, three-year contract that counts $3.4 million against the salary cap through 2025. After avoiding arbitration, he will make $3.55 million next season, slightly less than incumbent starter Mackenzie Blackwood, who is going into the final year of his contract. “There is an opportunity for me to play lots of games,” Vanecek said. “I am really happy for that. I will battle with Mackenzie, and that’s what I need.” General manager Tom Fitzgerald said last week he expects Blackwood to have a bounce-back year and he is excited about the 25-year-old’s upside. “It was important to go out and find someone who was as hungry to be a No. 1 goalie and go out and push each other,” Fitzgerald said. After Blackwood’s last season was derailed by a heel injury, Vanecek, 26, gives the Devils a level of dependability in net. He went 20-12-6 with four shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average, and .908 save percentage with the Capitals last year, splitting time with Ilya Samsonov.

Veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera announces retirement

Andrej Sekera announced his retirement after almost two decades in the NHL. The Slovak defenseman played the past 15 full seasons since making his debut in 2006. Sekera played 888 regular-season and playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars. He was a key member of the Stars during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in 2020, blocking 38 shots in 27 games. Sekera skated in the Olympics twice and played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He represented Slovakia eight times at the world championships, helping his country come away with the silver medal in 2012 and wearing the “C” as national team captain in 2019. Now 36, Sekera played the past two seasons with Dallas after Edmonton bought out the remainder of his previous contract.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race

NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule. The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. The venture was spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France. It was Kennedy who successfully orchestrated the January exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that will return for a second running in 2023. Kennedy told The Associated Press he began working on both the Coliseum and Chicago street race in 2019. The new venues come as NASCAR has made sweeping changes to its oval-heavy schedule, first by adding both a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and additional road courses and now a completely new concept. The Chicago race will be paired with an IMSA sports car race the day before, as well as music and entertainment options located along the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.