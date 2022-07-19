Patriots rookies open training camp but two are placed on non-football injury list

Hines, drafted in the sixth round out of LSU, and Stueber, selected in the seventh round out of Michigan, cannot practice while on NFI but can be activated at any time.

The team placed offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the non-football injury list, according to the NFL transaction wire. Neither player participated in New England’s spring practices this offseason.

Patriots rookies reported to Gillette Stadium Tuesday for the start of training camp, but two are not ready to practice.

It is not uncommon for rookies to begin the year on NFI. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Cameron McGrone, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe did so last summer. Stevenson went on to play in 12 games, but McGrone and Bledsoe remained sidelined.

Patriots veterans are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday, July 26, with the first official practice set for July 27. The group also will practice July 28-30.

Rookies for seven other teams — Atlanta, Baltimore, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami, New Orleans, New York Giants, and New York Jets — also reported Tuesday for the start of camp.

USFL defensive lineman Pharms signed

The Patriots signed defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Pharms, 25, most recently played for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the United States Football League. He also suited up for the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor Football League after finishing his college career at Friends University.

The Patriots will be Pharms’s first experience in the NFL.

New England retained much of its defensive line this offseason, with Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Henry Anderson all returning. The team also drafted Sam Roberts in the sixth round this year.

The Patriots now have 86 players on their roster. The maximum is 90 until Aug. 16, when the team must make cuts to 85.

Parker is No. 1

It looks as though new Patriots wide receiver Devante Parker will be sporting a new number this season. Parker shared a photo of his locker via Instagram Tuesday, showcasing a No. 1 next to his name. Parker wore No. 11 for seven seasons with Dolphins and No. 9 at Louisville. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry used to wear No. 1 for the Patriots but was traded last week.

