EU starts membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday is starting the long enlargement process that aims to lead to the membership of Albania and North Macedonia in the bloc.

Any expansion beyond the 27 EU member states is likely to be years off, and both nations were already considered potential candidates 19 years ago. Despite the stalling, the Western Balkan nations have persevered in their ambition to become part of the world's most important trade bloc.

"Today, Albania and North Macedonia open accession negotiations with the EU. This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the prime ministers of Albania, Edi Rama, and North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski.