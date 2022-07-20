Filming of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 underway

It’s not easy to contemporize period drama, as the recent film of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion” proves. It tries, with flat, profoundly un-Austenian results, to be a bit like Apple TV+’s extraordinary “Dickinson,” and a bit like Netflix’s crowd-pleasing “Bridgerton.” To erase the bad taste, I rewatched the much, much better 1995 film adaptation of “Persuasion,” starring Ciaran Hinds and Amanda Root.
“Bridgerton” is a romance novel cheerfully brought to series TV for a young, contemporary audience — and happy to be nothing more. Now comes news about season three, which has just begun filming with a new showrunner (Jess Brownell, replacing series creator Chris Van Dusen). It will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and follow the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” series, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.”
The plot, loosely: After hearing Colin put her down, Penelope pulls back from their relationship and starts looking for a hubby. Naturally, Colin doesn’t like the cold shoulder, so he works hard to win back her, uh, friendship.
Three new characters have been cast. Daniel Francis (“Once Upon a Time”) will play Marcus Anderson, a charismatic and controversial newcomer. Sam Phillips (“The Crown”) will play Lord Debling, a wealthy noble with eccentric tastes. And James Phoon will play Harry Dankworth; he may not be a brain, but he compensates for it with good looks.
