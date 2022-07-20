Joy Oladokun on Hendrix, hip-hop, hard truths, and her return to Newport

She’s well aware it was a bit audacious to give the song the same name as the Hendrix classic.

Ahead of her forthcoming album, Joy Oladokun has just released a single called “Purple Haze.” It’s not a Jimi Hendrix cover. She wrote the song while she was in Los Angeles, missing her partner, getting stoned, and marveling at the color of the sky during wildfire season.

Joy Oladokun is appearing for the second time in as many years at the Newport Folk Festival.

“I do like honoring my influences,” she says, “and pot and Jimi Hendrix are probably my top two.” She laughs.

In fact, the singer, who returns to the Newport Folk Festival this weekend, has papered the sloped ceiling of her East Nashville attic with clippings and posters, many of them featuring Hendrix. Sitting under his watchful gaze, Oladokun logs onto a Zoom call to discuss her second trip in as many years to the venerated folk festival at Fort Adams State Park.

Before last year, she says, “I’d definitely heard whispers that Newport was like summer camp for musicians. Then I saw Dawes do a set in a tent while I ate lobster. I had oysters with Brandi Carlile and her wife.”

Seafood overload aside, she also headlined her own set and took part in Allison Russell’s all-star closing summit on Sunday, which featured Yola, Amythyst Kiah, and Celisse, among many others, as well as a surprise appearance by Chaka Khan, who led the group in a rousing version of “I’m Every Woman.”

“Best surprise ever,” Oladokun says.

For her contribution, she covered Odetta’s 1970 song “Hit or Miss” (“Ain’t nobody/ Just like this/ I gotta be me/ Baby, hit or miss”). Oladokun often credits her father’s huge record collection for her musical education; she discovered the album “Odetta Sings” among his stacks while she was still attending high school in Arizona.

“ ‘Hit or Miss’ came on and I lost my mind,” she recalls. “The power, the soul, the uniqueness of her voice — it was exciting and refreshing to me to discover another Black woman folksinger.”

As a songwriter, Oladokun specializes in thoughtful ballads with contemporary pop embellishment. Her next album, she says, will incorporate hints of hip-hop, with a guest feature from Dallas rapper Maxo Kream and production help from longtime Dr. Dre associate Mike Elizondo.

“I find hip-hop to be a form of folk music,” she explains. “We as Americans sometimes refuse to acknowledge city life, what it’s like in rent-controlled buildings. Hip-hop is the only music that has consistently documented that. It’s important to me — I wanted to draw those parallels.”

Her breakthrough third album, last year’s “In Defense of My Own Happiness,” is a sequel to her indie-label album with the same title, which came out in 2020. The 24-song “complete” edition features every track from both releases.

“Bigger Man” is a co-write with Maren Morris, with whom Oladokun shares tour dates this summer. (She’s also opening several shows for My Morning Jacket.) She recently performed “I See America” — “I feel your pain, I share your blood” — on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Sunday” is a moving, gospel-leaning tribute to her younger self, growing up in the church and realizing that she was queer.

Many of her lyrics confront hard truths head-on.

“That’s definitely always been a part of the fabric of why I make music,” she says.

Early in her career, she had a supporting role in a band in which “all the songs were about [the frontman’s] sex life,” she says. The Black Lives Matter protests had just taken place in Ferguson; the news was full of awful stories about the Syrian refugee crisis. She remembers thinking, “We’re not serving anybody by talking about this dude’s genitals.”

Responding to real-world struggles has always been a big part of her creative identity. “If my mom had a bad day at work, I would write her a song. So I think protest is honestly at the heart of what I do.”

She hopes that instinct will serve her well in the long run.

“You see people fall off and lose relevance, or public favor, when they lose touch with what it’s like to be human. It’s why we still pay attention to Bruce Springsteen — he just seems like a regular dude.”

Like most places, Nashville is full of regular dudes, some of whom, she says, resent her success.

“There are tons of white dudes right now who think they’re more talented than me, and they’re pissed,” she says with a smile. “The best I can do is make the most of the gifts and opportunities I’ve been given.”

Over the Fourth of July weekend, she and her partner, Rachel, were out driving, about an hour outside of Nashville, celebrating their engagement. They got stuck along a parade route and watched as a procession of Confederate flags passed by.

But then she attended the Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif., where Kiah, Charley Crockett, and Valerie June all performed, representing the flourishing contributions of people of color on the Americana circuit.

“I’m seeing us all do what we love on a bigger scale,” Oladokun says. “I think there is a value, as uncomfortable as it can be, in finding those safe places and sticking it out.”

She and her partner make a point of engaging with their Nashville neighbors, waving hello or talking to them about Rachel’s woodworking projects or the tomatoes Joy is growing. One of the older residents, she says, had a Confederate flag on his riding mower. He took it off after George Floyd was killed.

“Everyone just wants to live,” Oladokun says. “The guy just wants to ride his mower down to the gas station.” She calls their interactions “exposure therapy.”

“It’s not ‘normalizing’ — it shouldn’t have to be normalized. But we’re exposing people to just how normal we are.”

Her given name, Joy, is a nod to her father, a Nigerian immigrant whose own first name, Ayo, is Yoruban for joy. It’s a daily reminder, she says.

“I get anxious and sad, honestly, more than the average person,” she says. “But I also think my propensity to see laughter and goofiness, and delight in the small things, is maybe deeper than most people’s, too.”