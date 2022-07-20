The typical house in Greater Boston now costs $900,000. Here’s what that’ll buy you in the rest of America.

Greater Boston homebuyers beware: A single-family house will likely run you close to a million.
Data released Tuesday by a local realtors association showed that the median home price in Eastern Massachusetts hit a record high of $900,000 in June, and $700,000 for a condo.
There are signs that the local housing market is cooling off, thanks in part to federal efforts to tame inflation. But the always-pricey Boston market is coming off a COVID-induced dose of rocket fuel, when homes sold for a premium price — sometimes hundreds of thousands over asking — and multiple bids were often on the table.
The city and its suburbs remain among the most expensive places to settle nationwide. We all know that. But if you’re wondering what $900,000 could get you in and around some other big cities, well, it’s usually — though not always — a little more house for your money.
Here are some examples we found on the real estate marketplace Zillow.
Medford, MA
For context, let’s start with Medford. Just under $900,000 can buy a modest four-bedroom home close to Route 93, with three levels of living space, a soaking tub, and a finished attic.
Address: 290 High St.
Square-footage: 2,496
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Houston, Texas
In Houston, a three-bedroom home with hardwood floors, an oversized kitchen island, and a game room costs $885,000. Bonus: there’s a porch and patio.
Address: 403 Columbia St
Square-footage: 3,568
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4
Oakland, California
An $899,000 Oakland home features two small bedrooms in the Rockridge neighborhood, near several shops and restaurants.
Address: 5364 James Ave
Square-footage: 968
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Nine hundred thousand dollars on the dot can buy a four-bedroom home built in 1850 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Locally know as “the Church,” at least according to the Zillow description, it has architectural archways in the kitchen, Moroccan tiles around the fireplace, and a balcony.
Address: 308 Monastery Ave
Square-footage: 3,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Chicago, Illinois
A glassy four-bedroom in the Irving Park neighborhood of Chicago is listed for $870,000. It features a grass backyard, two-car garage, and roof deck. The closest train line into downtown is half a mile away.
Address: 4015 N Drake Ave
Square-footage: 3,576
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Denver, Colorado
A Victorian home in Denver with three bedrooms has stainless steel appliances, a fenced backyard space, and a full bathroom in the guest room.
Address: 2416 W Argyle Place
Square-footage: 1,686
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Miami, Florida
In the Red Bird neighborhood of Miami, a two-bedroom home built in 2018 comes with a recently redesigned back patio and a hot tub. It costs $879,900.
Address: 6521 SW 38th St
Square-footage: 1,506
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Brooklyn, New York
At least Boston isn’t New York City, where a sleek, Brooklyn studio goes for $875,000. Located within a 57-story tower, the condo has 10-foot ceilings and views of the borough.
Address: 11 Hoyt St
Square-footage: 520
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.