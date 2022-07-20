Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Single swallow-tailed kites have been recently reported from Sandwich, Harwich, and Centerville.

A Pacific loon continued in East Harbor in North Truro and a king eider was at Nauset Beach. Both species are essentially unheard of in summer.

Recent sightings (through July 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, a parasitic jaeger, 17 lesser black-backed gulls, 16 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 3,200 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 150 sooty shearwaters, and 5 Manx shearwaters.

Birds noted by bird researchers working deep in the Great Marsh of Sandy Neck included an alder flycatcher, a Nelson’s sparrow, 24 saltmarsh sparrows, 2 marsh wrens, and 4 swamp sparrows.

Other sightings around the Cape included a clay-colored sparrow and at least 1 blue grosbeak continuing at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a worm-eating warbler elsewhere in Falmouth, 4 yellow-crowned night-heron in Eastham, single bobolinks in Falmouth and Provincetown, and single hooded mergansers in Dennis and Provincetown.