fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated July 20, 2022, 9 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through July 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Pacific loon continued in East Harbor in North Truro and a king eider was at Nauset Beach. Both species are essentially unheard of in summer.

Single swallow-tailed kites have been recently reported from Sandwich, Harwich, and Centerville.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, a parasitic jaeger, 17 lesser black-backed gulls, 16 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 3,200 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 150 sooty shearwaters, and 5 Manx shearwaters.

Birds noted by bird researchers working deep in the Great Marsh of Sandy Neck included an alder flycatcher, a Nelson’s sparrow, 24 saltmarsh sparrows, 2 marsh wrens, and 4 swamp sparrows.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included a clay-colored sparrow and at least 1 blue grosbeak continuing at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a worm-eating warbler elsewhere in Falmouth, 4 yellow-crowned night-heron in Eastham, single bobolinks in Falmouth and Provincetown, and single hooded mergansers in Dennis and Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video