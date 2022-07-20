Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Pacific loon continued in East Harbor in North Truro and a king eider was at Nauset Beach. Both species are essentially unheard of in summer.
Single swallow-tailed kites have been recently reported from Sandwich, Harwich, and Centerville.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, a parasitic jaeger, 17 lesser black-backed gulls, 16 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 3,200 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 150 sooty shearwaters, and 5 Manx shearwaters.
Birds noted by bird researchers working deep in the Great Marsh of Sandy Neck included an alder flycatcher, a Nelson’s sparrow, 24 saltmarsh sparrows, 2 marsh wrens, and 4 swamp sparrows.
Other sightings around the Cape included a clay-colored sparrow and at least 1 blue grosbeak continuing at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a worm-eating warbler elsewhere in Falmouth, 4 yellow-crowned night-heron in Eastham, single bobolinks in Falmouth and Provincetown, and single hooded mergansers in Dennis and Provincetown.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.