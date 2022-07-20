16-year-old arrested for alleged gun possession in Dorchester

Police said in a statement that officers saw two people riding scooters without helmets in the area of Milton Avenue around 10:22 p.m.

A 16-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested in the neighborhood Tuesday night for allegedly possessing a loaded gun while riding a scooter, according to Boston police.

The gun allegedly recovered from teen on scooter on Milton Ave.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop of the individuals and as a result of the stop a loaded firearm was recovered from a 16-year-old juvenile male from Dorchester,” the statement said.

Police said the teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, was arrested on a charge of delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of a firearm; and delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition.

“He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court,” police said.

