92-year-old man drowns at Squam Lake in New Hampshire

A 92-year-old man drowned at Squam Lake in Sandwich, N.H., on Wednesday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said in a statement.

At around 4 p.m., New Hampshire State Police received a call reporting a possible drowning on Squam Lake, according to the statement.

The Marine Patrol, Sandwich police and fire departments, Center Harbor Fire Department, and Stewarts Ambulance personnel responded to the scene.