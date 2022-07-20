92-year-old man drowns at Squam Lake in New Hampshire

A 92-year-old man drowned at Squam Lake in Sandwich, N.H., on Wednesday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said in a statement.
At around 4 p.m., New Hampshire State Police received a call reporting a possible drowning on Squam Lake, according to the statement.
The Marine Patrol, Sandwich police and fire departments, Center Harbor Fire Department, and Stewarts Ambulance personnel responded to the scene.
After emergency responders arrived, William Duryea, of Exeter, N.H., who had gone swimming from his camp, was pulled from the water, and CPR was performed on him. Duryea was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the drowning is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2117.
