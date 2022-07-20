Authorities investigate Wilmington hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington on Wednesday morning that left a pedestrian with serious injuries, officials said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Nichols and Fifth streets — near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines — at around 7:10 a.m., according to a statement from the Wilmington Police Department. Wilmington police are collaborating with Massachusetts State Police in their investigation.
The victim’s identity was not released. Officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the medical condition of the victim Wednesday evening.
Investigators are seeking to locate a vehicle in connection with the collision, believed to be a gray or silver 2011 to 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle is missing the hubcap on its right front wheel, according to security camera images shared by police.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the case, or the vehicle, contact Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.
