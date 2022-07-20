Baker announces nominees for Superior, District courts

Baker described Tingle and Revelli as “well-suited for the judiciary,” while Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said both nominees “possess substantial courtroom experience that makes them well-qualified candidates for the courts,” according to the statement.

Baker nominated Brent A. Tingle, a partner at the law firm Morrison Mahoney for more than 20 years, as an associate justice of the Superior Court, and Jon L. Revelli, an assistant clerk magistrate, as an associate justice of the District Court, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced a pair of nominees to serve as judges on the state’s Superior and District courts.

The nominations were submitted to the Governor’s Council, which provides advice and consent for judiciary appointments.

Tingle began working at Morrison Mahoney in 1992 as an associate focusing on general insurance defense, the statement said. He was made partner in 1999 and has “served as lead counsel in more than 60 civil jury trials in state and federal courts,” the statement said. Tingle earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1988, a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 1991, and began his career as a law clerk for the state Superior Court.

Revelli’s legal career also traces back to 1991, when he began work as an associate attorney at the firm Abodeely and Revelli, according to the statement. A year later, he joined the Worcester district attorney’s office as an assistant DA. In 1995, he began work as a managing partner for the Worcester firm Revelli and Luzzo, where he handled civil and criminal cases, the statement said.

Revelli became an assistant clerk magistrate in Fitchburg District Court last year and was appointed first assistant clerk magistrate in May, the statement said. He received a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University in 1987 and earned his legal degree from the New England School of Law in 1991, the statement said.

