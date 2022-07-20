Boston woman charged with pouring beer over MBTA bus driver’s head, biting and spitting at police

When MBTA Transit Police booked Shatia Butler, they found that she was wanted for larceny on several arrest warrants issued by courts in Boston, Brockton, and Dedham, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Boston woman faces charges of assaulting an MBTA employee and four police officers after she allegedly poured beer over the head of an MBTA bus driver Tuesday and then violently resisted arrest, biting one officer and spitting at others, officials said.

A teenage boy involved in the bus incident was released to a guardian and will be summonsed to juvenile court, according to the statement.

Officers were called to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester at around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a disorderly group aboard a bus, according to the statement. The bus driver alleged that a woman had poured beer over his head and a teen had kicked the bus door window, leaving a large spider-web crack, Transit Police said.

Based on the driver’s description, the officers searched the area, locating the two suspects on Columbia Road, the statement said.

Butler allegedly resisted efforts to take her into custody and tried to prevent officers from placing her in the police vehicle, spitting in the face of one officer and trying to block the door from closing, according to Transit Police.

After being taken to Transit Police headquarters, Butler is said to have refused the booking process, allegedly biting one officer and spitting at another.

Butler will be charged with five counts of assault and battery — one on an MBTA employee and four on police officers — as well as resisting arrest, Transit Police said.

The teenager, a 16-year-old from Roxbury whose identity was not released because of his age, is expected to be summonsed to juvenile court on a charge of delinquency for malicious destruction of property, according to the statement.

