Brockton man convicted of manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash

A Brockton man was convicted Wednesday on three charges related to a deadly crash in July 2020 that claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman and injured multiple others, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

After a five-day trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, a jury deliberated five hours before finding Randy Campbell, 35, guilty of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger, according to the statement.

Campbell is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 11. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.