Brockton man convicted of manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash

A Brockton man was convicted Wednesday on three charges related to a deadly crash in July 2020 that claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman and injured multiple others, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
After a five-day trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, a jury deliberated five hours before finding Randy Campbell, 35, guilty of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger, according to the statement.
Campbell is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 11. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
The investigation into the crash found that on the night of July 19, 2020, a Hyundai Elantra driven by Campbell was traveling at a high speed when it rear-ended a Volkswagen Tiguan just before Exit 12 on Route 3 North in Pembroke, according to the statement.
The collision forced the Volkswagen into a Chrysler Town and Country minivan before it veered off the road and hit a tree. Campbell’s vehicle then struck the minivan, causing that vehicle to rear-end a Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to the statement.
The driver and a passenger in the Volkswagen were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where the passenger, Nancy Chamberlain, 87, of Quincy, was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.
Campbell was arrested July 27, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries from the crash, officials said.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.